Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka Struggles in Aftermath of Devastating Cyclone

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A landslide survivor searches for his belongings following Cyclone Ditwah in Kandy, Sri Lanka, December 1, 2025. © 2025 Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo Sri Lanka is suffering a series of floods and landslides brought upon by Cyclone Ditwah this past November. Climate experts believethe intensity of seasonal storms, which also recently devastated Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, are likely to have been “supercharged” by rising sea temperatures. Sri Lankan authorities and civil society organizations are now struggling to bring relief to millions of affected…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
