Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: Thousands Displaced in Poor Conditions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Mozambican police officer patrols a shelter for internally displaced people in Naminawe, Mozambique, December 9, 2025. © 2025 Diego Menjíbar Reynés / AFP via Getty Images (Johannesburg) – Thousands of civilians displaced by Islamist armed group attacks in northeastern Mozambique have been sheltering in overcrowded and inadequate conditions, Human Rights Watch said today. Mozambique’s government should work with international agencies to provide sufficient support for people in need.Between November 10 and 23, 2025, an armed group linked to the Islamic State-Mozambique,…


