Human Rights Observatory

Japan: Promote Safe Sports by Ending Abuse, Discrimination

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Junichi Kawai, the commissioner of the Japan Sports Agency, delivers a speech in Nagoya, Japan, October 18, 2025. © 2025 The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Photo (Tokyo) – The Japanese government’s Japan Sports Agency (JSA) should adopt policies to promote safe sports in Japan by ending abuses and discrimination against athletes, 12 nongovernmental organizations and individuals said in a joint letter to Junichi Kawai, the JSA’s commissioner. Kawai, the former chairman of the Japanese Paralympic Committee, was appointed commissioner effective October 1, 2025.On…


© Human Rights Watch -
