Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hundreds of iceberg earthquakes detected at the crumbling end of Antarctica’s Doomsday Glacier

By Thanh-Son Pham, ARC DECRA Fellow in Geophysics, Australian National University
Glacial earthquakes are a special type of earthquake generated in cold, icy regions. First discovered in the northern hemisphere more than 20 years ago, these quakes occur when huge chunks of ice fall from glaciers into the sea.

Until now, only a very few have been found in the Antarctic. In a new study soon to be published in Geophysical Research Letters, I present evidence for hundreds of these quakes in Antarctica…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why do we wake up shortly before our alarm goes off? It’s not by chance
~ Jigsaw puzzles help make mathematics learning more active and fun
~ As a former federal judge, I’m concerned by a year of challenges to the US justice system
~ Fast-tracking without foresight: Canada’s risky approach to major projects
~ Tulsa Ancestor’s Legacy Underscores Lasting Fight for Reparations
~ How misinformation may be fuelling teen vaping
~ America’s anti-European attitudes are centred on perceptions of military weakness and the decline of native populations
~ What does international law tell us about the US seizure of an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela?
~ Bread of Angels: Patti Smith’s eloquent memoir wrestles with ‘the beauty and sorrow of a lifetime’
~ Exotic animal cafes: cute trend or welfare crisis?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter