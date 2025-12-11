Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do we wake up shortly before our alarm goes off? It’s not by chance

By Yaqoot Fatima, Professor of Sleep Health, University of the Sunshine Coast
Alexandra Metse, Senior Lecturer, Psychology, University of the Sunshine Coast
Danielle Wilson, Research Fellow and sleep scientist, University of the Sunshine Coast
You’ve probably experienced it – your alarm is set for 6:30am, yet somehow your eyes snap open a few minutes before it goes off. There’s no sound, no external cue, just the body somehow knowing it’s time.

It might seem strange, but you didn’t wake up by chance. It’s your body clock at work – an amazingly precise internal timing system that regulates when you sleep and wake.

But how exactly does this built-in alarm clock work?

A hormonal wake-up call


Deep in the brain is a small group of neurons called the suprachiasmatic nucleus, often referred to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hundreds of iceberg earthquakes detected at the crumbling end of Antarctica’s Doomsday Glacier
~ Jigsaw puzzles help make mathematics learning more active and fun
~ As a former federal judge, I’m concerned by a year of challenges to the US justice system
~ Fast-tracking without foresight: Canada’s risky approach to major projects
~ Tulsa Ancestor’s Legacy Underscores Lasting Fight for Reparations
~ How misinformation may be fuelling teen vaping
~ America’s anti-European attitudes are centred on perceptions of military weakness and the decline of native populations
~ What does international law tell us about the US seizure of an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela?
~ Bread of Angels: Patti Smith’s eloquent memoir wrestles with ‘the beauty and sorrow of a lifetime’
~ Exotic animal cafes: cute trend or welfare crisis?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter