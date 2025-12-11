Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Jigsaw puzzles help make mathematics learning more active and fun

By Francis Duah, Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics, Toronto Metropolitan University
Holidays bring celebration, rest and, for many families, long stretches of indoor time. For some, this means table top games quickly reappear on kitchen tables. Games provide opportunities for learning mathematics actively.

These moments of playful learning raise a broader question: how can we support student’s mathematical learning at home without turning the holidays into formal lessons?

One answer comes from a simple but surprisingly powerful classroom…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
