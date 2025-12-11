Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As a former federal judge, I’m concerned by a year of challenges to the US justice system

By John E. Jones III, President, Dickinson College
A university president who’s a former federal judge looks at the rule of law and the Trump administration’s first year, concluding the president ‘simply lacks respect for our system of justice.’The Conversation


© The Conversation
