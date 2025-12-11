Fast-tracking without foresight: Canada’s risky approach to major projects
By Justina C. Ray, Adjunct professor, Institute of Forestry and Conservation and Department of Ecology and Evolution, University of Toronto
Dave Poulton, PhD candidate, School of the Environment, The University of Queensland
Adopting a well-established strategy can help Canada avoid the dysfunctional outcomes we see repeatedly in today’s planning and assessment processes.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, December 11, 2025