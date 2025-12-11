Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Fast-tracking without foresight: Canada’s risky approach to major projects

By Justina C. Ray, Adjunct professor, Institute of Forestry and Conservation and Department of Ecology and Evolution, University of Toronto
Dave Poulton, PhD candidate, School of the Environment, The University of Queensland
Adopting a well-established strategy can help Canada avoid the dysfunctional outcomes we see repeatedly in today’s planning and assessment processes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
