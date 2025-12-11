Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tulsa Ancestor’s Legacy Underscores Lasting Fight for Reparations

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Queen Mother and Founder of the VFF Foundation, Viola Ford Fletcher, at the Oldest Living Tulsa Oklahoma Massacre Survivors Celebrated And Book Cover Revealing at The City Club of Washington in Washington, DC, US, February 28, 2023. © 2023 Brian Stukes/Getty Images The recent passing of Queen Mother Viola Ford Fletcher, at age 111, marked a profound loss in the ongoing fight for justice for survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the racist attack that left hundreds of Black people dead and more than 1,200 Black-owned houses burned to the ground. As the oldest…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
