Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How misinformation may be fuelling teen vaping

By Andy Levy, Reader in Psychology, Edge Hill University
Vaping among teenagers is a growing global health problem.

In the UK, schools are reporting a surge in young people struggling with dependence, including cases of students needing medical attention after vaping in class. In the Netherlands, researchers have found that many teenagers wake up at night specifically…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tulsa Ancestor’s Legacy Underscores Lasting Fight for Reparations
~ America’s anti-European attitudes are centred on perceptions of military weakness and the decline of native populations
~ What does international law tell us about the US seizure of an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela?
~ Bread of Angels: Patti Smith’s eloquent memoir wrestles with ‘the beauty and sorrow of a lifetime’
~ Exotic animal cafes: cute trend or welfare crisis?
~ Patients blocking A&E with minor ailments? Here’s what’s probably going on
~ Growing a mix of plants in fields can save farmers money and help the environment – new research
~ Unions have been in decline in the UK for 50 years. A new law could begin to reverse that trend
~ Visible for diversity, invisible in research: the burdens Black female academics face in universities
~ Why whole-life imprisonment is rising in England and Wales
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter