America’s anti-European attitudes are centred on perceptions of military weakness and the decline of native populations

By Roman Birke, Assistant Professor in Modern European History, Dublin City University
The new US national security strategy marks a significant historical turn. It shifts the focus from global overpopulation to anxieties around population decline in the western world. Coupled with renewed criticism of Europe’s military weaknesses, the strategy updates longstanding anti-European narratives.

US-European relations have so profoundly influenced the course of the 20th and 21st centuries that New York University historian Mary Nolan refers to this era as the “transatlantic…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
