Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Unions have been in decline in the UK for 50 years. A new law could begin to reverse that trend

By Steven Daniels, Lecturer in Politics, Edge Hill University
The UK’s employment rights bill will usher in major changes for workers from April 2026. But beyond promising improved rights for employees over unfair dismissal and sick pay, one of the most controversial aspects of the bill concerns the rights of trade unions.

Millions of UK workers belong to a trade union. They are found in virtually every key industry in the UK, including healthcare, education and transport. This new legislation promises to strengthen their rights – notably by forcing employers to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tulsa Ancestor’s Legacy Underscores Lasting Fight for Reparations
~ How misinformation may be fuelling teen vaping
~ America’s anti-European attitudes are centred on perceptions of military weakness and the decline of native populations
~ What does international law tell us about the US seizure of an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela?
~ Bread of Angels: Patti Smith’s eloquent memoir wrestles with ‘the beauty and sorrow of a lifetime’
~ Exotic animal cafes: cute trend or welfare crisis?
~ Patients blocking A&E with minor ailments? Here’s what’s probably going on
~ Growing a mix of plants in fields can save farmers money and help the environment – new research
~ Visible for diversity, invisible in research: the burdens Black female academics face in universities
~ Why whole-life imprisonment is rising in England and Wales
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter