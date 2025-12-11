Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Visible for diversity, invisible in research: the burdens Black female academics face in universities

By Yaz Iyabo Osho, Director of Academic Professional Development, University of Westminster
Naomi Alormele, Senior Lecturer in Social Care, University of Northampton
Black women are underrepresented in senior roles in British academia. As of May 2024, there were only 70 Black women professors.

This is less than 1% of all female professors in the UK. Black women are also more likely to be employed on fixed-termThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
