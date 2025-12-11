Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Big batteries are now outcompeting gas in the grid – and gas-rich Western Australia is at the forefront

By Peter Newman, Professor of Sustainability, Curtin University
Ray Wills, Adjunct Professor, The University of Western Australia
Gas was long thought to be essential as a backup for a clean energy grid. But enormous growth in grid-scale batteries has changed the game.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tulsa Ancestor’s Legacy Underscores Lasting Fight for Reparations
~ How misinformation may be fuelling teen vaping
~ America’s anti-European attitudes are centred on perceptions of military weakness and the decline of native populations
~ What does international law tell us about the US seizure of an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela?
~ Bread of Angels: Patti Smith’s eloquent memoir wrestles with ‘the beauty and sorrow of a lifetime’
~ Exotic animal cafes: cute trend or welfare crisis?
~ Patients blocking A&E with minor ailments? Here’s what’s probably going on
~ Growing a mix of plants in fields can save farmers money and help the environment – new research
~ Unions have been in decline in the UK for 50 years. A new law could begin to reverse that trend
~ Visible for diversity, invisible in research: the burdens Black female academics face in universities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter