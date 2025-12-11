Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Deadly military air strike on hospital shows vicious disregard for right to life

By Amnesty International
Responding to reports of a Myanmar military air strike on a hospital in Rakhine State on Wednesday night, international Human Rights Day, Amnesty International's Myanmar Researcher Joe Freeman said: "Nowhere and no one is safe from the violence of the Myanmar military, which is widening its repression ahead of an election later this month which […]


Read complete article

© Amnesty International
