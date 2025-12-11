Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How one Florida program reduced preterm births – and how it could serve as a model for other communities

By Loveline Chizobam Phillips, Ph.D. Candidate, George Mason University
Faye Taxman, Professor of Health Services Criminology, Schar School of Policy and Government, George Mason University
One in 10 babies in the U.S. – nearly 374,000 infants – were born preterm in 2023, meaning before 37 weeks of pregnancy. More than 15% were very preterm, meaning they were born before 32 weeks. A full-term pregnancy lasts 40 weeks.

Florida’s rate is slightly higher, at about 1…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
