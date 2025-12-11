Busting brain myths: The evolving story of menopause hormone therapy and cognitive health
By Zahinoor Ismail, Professor, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Jasper Crockford, Medical Science Master's Student, University of Calgary
Maryam Ghahremani, Research Data Scientist at Hotchkiss Brain Institute, University of Calgary
Two decades after the Women’s Health Initiative study, evolving research on menopause hormone therapy is shedding new light on women’s brain health.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, December 11, 2025