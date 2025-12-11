Tolerance.ca
Asia’s scamming gangs target Timor-Leste as their next frontier – but they may have misjudged the small island nation

By Gemma Ware, Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Anthropologist Michael Rose speaks to The Conversation Weekly podcast about how a official sounded the alarm about organised crime in Timor-Leste.The Conversation


