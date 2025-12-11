Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why global environmental negotiations keep failing – and what we can do about it

By Catalina Turcu, Professor of Sustainable Built Environment, UCL
In the past year alone, four major environmental negotiations have collapsed.

Global talks on a treaty to cut plastic pollution fell apart. Governments did not agree on the timeline and scope for the seventh assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Talks on the International Maritime Organization’s


