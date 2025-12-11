Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Humanitarians’ Baseless Trial in Greece

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters hold placards in solidarity with humanitarians who were still detained in Greece, November 18, 2021. © 2021 Hesther Ng/SOPA Images via AP Photo Two dozen humanitarian workers facing 20 years in prison finally got their day in court on December 4 and 5 on the Greek island of Lesbos after a seven-year wait. We were there. The hearings quickly revealed just how baseless the case against them is.The defendants were associated with a small search and rescue group, Emergency Response Center International, working to save the lives of asylum seekers, migrants,…


© Human Rights Watch -
