Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia’s Systematic Torture of Ukrainian POWs

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Ukrainian serviceman released from Russian captivity during a prisoner exchange hugs a crying woman searching for her missing loved ones in Chernihiv Oblast, Ukraine, on May 23, 2025. © 2025 Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images. Russian authorities and military forces have systematically tortured and ill-treated Ukrainian prisoners of war.The evidence indicates that their physical and psychological torture is a widespread pattern intended to break prisoners’ sense of self and human dignity.Russian authorities should end torture and the ill-treatment…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
