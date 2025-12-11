More focus is needed on childhood sexual abuse to combat Australia’s suicide problem
By Paul Wyles, PhD candidate and Research Fellow at the Disrupting Violence Beacon, Griffith University
Patrick O'Leary, Professor, Co-Lead of the Disrupting Violence Beacon and Chief Investigator ARC Centre of Excellence for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Griffith University
Tracy Wilde, Senior Research Assistant, Disrupting Violence Beacon., Griffith University
There are strong links between child sexual abuse and suicide but investment in specialist services to address this national tragedy is sadly lacking.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 10, 2025