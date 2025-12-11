Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More focus is needed on childhood sexual abuse to combat Australia’s suicide problem

By Paul Wyles, PhD candidate and Research Fellow at the Disrupting Violence Beacon, Griffith University
Patrick O'Leary, Professor, Co-Lead of the Disrupting Violence Beacon and Chief Investigator ARC Centre of Excellence for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Griffith University
Tracy Wilde, Senior Research Assistant, Disrupting Violence Beacon., Griffith University
There are strong links between child sexual abuse and suicide but investment in specialist services to address this national tragedy is sadly lacking.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Tough on crime’ policies are causing Indigenous people to die in custody
~ Sustainable peace requires international justice for all victims of all crimes in Israel and the OPT
~ Sudan: Reaching people in dire need as crisis deepens
~ King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard quit Spotify in protest, only for an AI doppelgänger to step in
~ Netflix is buying Warner Brothers. Is this the end of the cinema?
~ The social media ban is just the start of Australia’s forthcoming restrictions – and teens have legitimate concerns
~ How to handle teen ‘big feelings’ as the social media ban kicks in
~ Higher speeds lower productivity: what the data shows crash delays really cost Auckland
~ Why cybersafety matters in the African Union–European Union partnership
~ Millions of hectares are still being cut down every year. How can we protect global forests?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter