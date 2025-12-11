Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How to handle teen ‘big feelings’ as the social media ban kicks in

By Christiane Kehoe, Senior Lecturer in Psychiatry, The University of Melbourne
Elizabeth Westrupp, Associate Professor in Psychology, Deakin University
Angry, sad, worried, anxious. If your teen has ‘big feelings’ after the social media ban, here’s how to support them and keep your relationship intact.The Conversation


