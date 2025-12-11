Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sustainable peace requires international justice for all victims of all crimes in Israel and the OPT

By Amnesty International
States must demonstrate their commitment to international justice to ensure genuine accountability for victims of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide for all those in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) and in Israel, said Amnesty International following the recent conclusion of the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) Assembly of States Parties in the Hague. “The […] The post Sustainable peace requires international justice for all victims of all crimes in Israel and the OPT appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
