Human Rights Observatory

Why cybersafety matters in the African Union–European Union partnership

By Cecilia Maundu
Research shows that women are less likely to access the Internet than men and face higher exposure to harassment once they are online. These conditions limit participation and restrict leadership.


© Global Voices
