Human Rights Observatory

Year 12 results are being released. What if you don’t want to share your ATAR with friends and family?

By Penny Van Bergen, Associate Professor in the Psychology of Education, Macquarie University
Amy Bird, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Psychology, University of Waikato
Kellie Buckley-Walker, Senior Lecturer, School of Education, University of Wollongong
For the class of 2025, the next week may be particularly nerve wracking, as ATAR or Australian Tertiary Admission Rank results are released online. Victoria is the first state to release results on Thursday.

Some students will be overjoyed with their ATARs and will be happy to share them publicly. Newspapers will inevitably feature stories of students who have achieved the best outcomes in each state.

This can be a tough time for students who are disappointed…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
