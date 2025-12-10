Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Private hospitals are in trouble. Here’s what this means for public hospitals – and taxpayer dollars

By Anthony Scott, Professor of Health Economics and Director, Centre for Health Economics, Monash Business School, Monash University
Terence C. Cheng, Associate Professor, Centre for Health Economics, Monash University
Every other week there seems to be more bad news for private hospitals. The sale of Healthscope, hospital and maternity ward closures, and fights with private health insurers about funding, suggest they are in financial trouble.

Profitability is declining,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
