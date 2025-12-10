Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The year’s best meteor shower is about to start – here’s how to see it

By Jonti Horner, Professor (Astrophysics), University of Southern Queensland
Where many other meteor showers are often over-hyped, the Geminids are the real deal: far and away the best shower of the year, peaking on December 14–15 in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Geminids – dust and debris left behind by the rock comet PhaethonThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Afghanistan’s crisis deepens as human rights recede and aid funding falls
~ Global campaign reveals how human rights ‘are the basis of our existence’
~ From violence to sexism, the manosphere is doing real-world harm
~ Year 12 results are being released. What if you don’t want to share your ATAR with friends and family?
~ How charitable are Australians? 3 charts show how much we give
~ Private hospitals are in trouble. Here’s what this means for public hospitals – and taxpayer dollars
~ The toy aisle is still full of gender bias. Here’s how to navigate it these holidays
~ ‘Artificial intelligence’ myths have existed for centuries – from the ancient Greeks to a pope’s chatbot
~ Farmers and supermarkets worry that extreme weather will stop food getting to consumers – here’s what needs to change
~ New cancer therapy brings remission for patients with deadly T-cell leukaemia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter