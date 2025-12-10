The toy aisle is still full of gender bias. Here’s how to navigate it these holidays
By Sadaf Sagheer, Marketing Academic, RMIT University
Lauren Gurrieri, Associate Professor in Marketing, Director Centre for Organisations and Social Change, RMIT University
Torgeir Aleti, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, RMIT University
Parents the world over have begun the task of negotiating Christmas lists written by their children. But buying the right presents for kids can feel like a minefield, with an ever-growing list of choices and factors to consider. Among all of this, the issue of gendered marketing looms large.
Gendered marketing refers to the division of marketplace products into restrictive gender categories. It happens when marketers employ the “four Ps of marketing” (products, price, place, promotion) but with an emphasis on gendered…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 10, 2025