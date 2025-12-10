Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The toy aisle is still full of gender bias. Here’s how to navigate it these holidays

By Sadaf Sagheer, Marketing Academic, RMIT University
Lauren Gurrieri, Associate Professor in Marketing, Director Centre for Organisations and Social Change, RMIT University
Torgeir Aleti, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, RMIT University
Parents the world over have begun the task of negotiating Christmas lists written by their children. But buying the right presents for kids can feel like a minefield, with an ever-growing list of choices and factors to consider. Among all of this, the issue of gendered marketing looms large.

Gendered marketing refers to the division of marketplace products into restrictive gender categories. It happens when marketers employ the “four Ps of marketing” (products, price, place, promotion) but with an emphasis on gendered…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Afghanistan’s crisis deepens as human rights recede and aid funding falls
~ Global campaign reveals how human rights ‘are the basis of our existence’
~ From violence to sexism, the manosphere is doing real-world harm
~ Year 12 results are being released. What if you don’t want to share your ATAR with friends and family?
~ How charitable are Australians? 3 charts show how much we give
~ Private hospitals are in trouble. Here’s what this means for public hospitals – and taxpayer dollars
~ The year’s best meteor shower is about to start – here’s how to see it
~ ‘Artificial intelligence’ myths have existed for centuries – from the ancient Greeks to a pope’s chatbot
~ Farmers and supermarkets worry that extreme weather will stop food getting to consumers – here’s what needs to change
~ New cancer therapy brings remission for patients with deadly T-cell leukaemia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter