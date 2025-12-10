Tolerance.ca
Farmers and supermarkets worry that extreme weather will stop food getting to consumers – here’s what needs to change

By Mohammed F. Alzuhair, Doctor of Business Administration Candidate and Researcher, Durham University
Storm Amy with its gusts of nearly 100mph brought heavy rain, fallen trees, and transport disruption across parts of the UK in October. Shortly after, a cold spell brought frost risks in several areas. The shift from flooding to frost showed how quickly farmers’ access to fields, harvesting and transport can be disrupted.

It also revealed how heavily the food chain depends on clear, connected information when conditions change suddenly. Without improvements, in this type of extreme…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
