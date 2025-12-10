Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria’s economy has improved but ordinary people still feel the pinch: economist offers some solutions

By Stephen Onyeiwu, Professor of Economics & Business, Allegheny College
Nigerians have been waiting anxiously for the economy to “turn a corner”, following economic reform initiatives undertaken by President Bola Tinubu in 2023. These included removing the country’s fuel subsidy and freeing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why Mark Carney’s pipeline deal with Alberta puts the Canadian federation in jeopardy
~ ‘Is my boss a narcissist?’ How researchers look and listen for clues
~ Food waste in South Africa is dumped in landfills - study weighs up healthier and more sustainable options
~ The history of the Zambezi River is a tale of culture, conquest and commerce
~ Early shoppers: how African consumers set global trade trends in the 1800s
~ Germany’s plan to deport Syrian refugees echoes 1980s effort to repatriate Turkish guest workers
~ New industry standards and tech advances make pre-owned electronics a viable holiday gift option
~ Exposure to neighborhood violence leads some Denver teens to use tobacco and alcohol earlier, new study shows
~ 2026’s abortion battles will be fought more in courthouses and FDA offices than at the voting booth
~ Trump administration’s immigrant detention policy broadly rejected by federal judges
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter