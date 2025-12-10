Exposure to neighborhood violence leads some Denver teens to use tobacco and alcohol earlier, new study shows
By Anna Maria Santiago, Professor of Community Development, Michigan State University
Iris Margetis, PhD Candidate, Environmental, Urban & Applied Microeconomics, Michigan State University
High levels of neighborhood violence increase the risk of Latino and African American teens in Denver starting to use alcohol and tobacco, according to our recent study.
In the U.S., approximately 2 in 10 adolescents between the ages of 12 and 20 drink alcohol. About 1 in 10 smoke cigarettes. For teens living in neighborhoods with high levels of disadvantage and social disorganization, the odds…
