Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From early cars to generative AI, new technologies create demand for specialized materials

By Peter Müllner, Distinguished Professor in Materials Science and Engineering, Boise State University
Generative artificial intelligence has become widely accepted as a tool that increases productivity. Yet the technology is far from mature. Large language models advance rapidly from…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why Mark Carney’s pipeline deal with Alberta puts the Canadian federation in jeopardy
~ ‘Is my boss a narcissist?’ How researchers look and listen for clues
~ Food waste in South Africa is dumped in landfills - study weighs up healthier and more sustainable options
~ Nigeria’s economy has improved but ordinary people still feel the pinch: economist offers some solutions
~ The history of the Zambezi River is a tale of culture, conquest and commerce
~ Early shoppers: how African consumers set global trade trends in the 1800s
~ Germany’s plan to deport Syrian refugees echoes 1980s effort to repatriate Turkish guest workers
~ New industry standards and tech advances make pre-owned electronics a viable holiday gift option
~ Exposure to neighborhood violence leads some Denver teens to use tobacco and alcohol earlier, new study shows
~ 2026’s abortion battles will be fought more in courthouses and FDA offices than at the voting booth
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter