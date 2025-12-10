From FIFA to the LA Clippers, carbon offset scandals are exposing the gap between sports teams’ green promises and reality
By Brian P. McCullough, Associate Professor of Sport Management, University of Michigan
Edward Carrington, Assistant in Research in Sports Management, University of Michigan
If you go to a pro sports event today, there’s a good chance the stadium or arena will be powered at least in part by renewable energy. The team likely takes steps to reduce energy and waste. Some even claim to have net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, meaning any emissions they still do produce they offset by paying for projects, such as tree-planting, that reduce greenhouse gases elsewhere.
The venue upgrades have been impressive – Seattle’s hockey and basketball arena runs on 100% renewable energy,…
- Wednesday, December 10, 2025