Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From FIFA to the LA Clippers, carbon offset scandals are exposing the gap between sports teams’ green promises and reality

By Brian P. McCullough, Associate Professor of Sport Management, University of Michigan
Edward Carrington, Assistant in Research in Sports Management, University of Michigan
If you go to a pro sports event today, there’s a good chance the stadium or arena will be powered at least in part by renewable energy. The team likely takes steps to reduce energy and waste. Some even claim to have net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, meaning any emissions they still do produce they offset by paying for projects, such as tree-planting, that reduce greenhouse gases elsewhere.

The venue upgrades have been impressive – Seattle’s hockey and basketball arena runs on 100% renewable energy,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
