Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What these Danish activists can teach the rest of the world about fighting climate crisis

By Kristoffer Balslev Willert, Postdoctoral Research in the SDU Climate Cluster Project, University of Southern Denmark
Bryan Yazell, Assistant Professor in the Department for the Study of Culture, University of Southern Denmark
Burning forests, flooded streets, a planet spinning toward collapse. Climate activists around the world face disaster and despair on a daily basis. Research suggests that although campaigners are deeply committed to tackling the crisis, they face a high risk of burnout.

This is not surprising given that a large part of their work includes challenging political, economic and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why Mark Carney’s pipeline deal with Alberta puts the Canadian federation in jeopardy
~ ‘Is my boss a narcissist?’ How researchers look and listen for clues
~ Food waste in South Africa is dumped in landfills - study weighs up healthier and more sustainable options
~ Nigeria’s economy has improved but ordinary people still feel the pinch: economist offers some solutions
~ The history of the Zambezi River is a tale of culture, conquest and commerce
~ Early shoppers: how African consumers set global trade trends in the 1800s
~ Germany’s plan to deport Syrian refugees echoes 1980s effort to repatriate Turkish guest workers
~ New industry standards and tech advances make pre-owned electronics a viable holiday gift option
~ Exposure to neighborhood violence leads some Denver teens to use tobacco and alcohol earlier, new study shows
~ 2026’s abortion battles will be fought more in courthouses and FDA offices than at the voting booth
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter