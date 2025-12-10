Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How building with Lego can help teens talk about life’s big questions

By Martha Shaw, Associate Professor in Education, London South Bank University
Alexis Stones, Subject Lead, Religious Education PGCE, UCL
If you’re thinking about buying Christmas presents for children, chances are a Lego set isn’t too far from your mind. The endless creativity that Lego bricks present means they can be used for far more than following instructions to build the model on the front of the box. They are even used in academic research.

Our research uses Lego to get young people talking to each other about identity, belonging and participation in society. We help young people engage with one another to think critically about…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
