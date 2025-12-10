Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Eternity: this clever film proves romance isn’t about choosing ‘the one’ – a philosopher of love explains

By Tony Milligan, Teaching Associate in Philosophy, University of Sheffield
Eternity is not truly about a love that could last forever. It is about the way that love, real ordinary love, involves more than happiness.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
