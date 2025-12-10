Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How neuromuscular training helps growing teens to retain their motor skills

By Elena Mainer Pardos, Profesora e Investigadora Universidad San Jorge. Ciencias de la Actividad Física y del Deporte., Universidad San Jorge
Rafael Albalad Aiguabella, Personal Docente e Investigador - Ciencias de la Salud y del Deporte, Universidad San Jorge
Teenagers’ bodies change fast. Bones grow, muscles develop, and balance is altered. Adolescence can be a time of high energy, but it is also a delicate period for movement control.

Many teenagers lose coordination as they grow. They trip easily or lose accuracy in tasks they once mastered, but this is a question of biology rather than clumsiness. Their bodies change faster than their brains can…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
