Reptiles are neglected and mistreated. Here’s how we can take better care of them

By Alicia Bartolomé, Investigadora Doctora en Etología y Bienestar Animal, Universitat de València
Reptiles get a bad rap. As symbols of evil or villainy in Western culture, they are often linked to sin and betrayal, an association that dates all the way back to the origins of Judeochristian theology. This is not the case in all cultures though. Many other traditions see crocodiles, snakes and turtles as gods, guardians or symbols of transformation.

Despite this rich cultural history, a lot of popular belief surrounding reptiles is still negative. It is difficult to specify how much of this stems solely from folklore, as our aversion to reptiles is rooted in a mix of social and evolutionary…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
