Human Rights Observatory

Number of Indigenous deaths in custody at record high

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
A new report shows 33 of the 113 deaths in custody in 2024–25 were Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people. It’s the highest number in 40 years.The Conversation


