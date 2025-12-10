Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What do singing and sport have to do with human rights?

From a walk in the woods, to spending time with family in the comfort of home, human rights are a lot more than sentences on paper.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
More
~ Number of Indigenous deaths in custody at record high
~ Iran: Weaponizing Justice System to Persecute Baha’is
~ Georgia Hollows Out Right to Peaceful Assembly
~ Armenia and Azerbaijan: dialogue or performance?
~ Global: Amnesty International’s annual letter-writing campaign demonstrates how humanity can win
~ Damisoa: we left our drought-stricken land and found new struggles
~ Cowbois reimagines Hollywood’s Wild West – with a wonderful queer twist
~ Why is Trump so obsessed with Venezuela? His new security strategy provides some clues
~ Can smart greenhouses bring back food production in cities?
~ We watched these coral colonies succumb to black band disease. 6 months later, 75% were dead
