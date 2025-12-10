Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Weaponizing Justice System to Persecute Baha’is

By Human Rights Watch
(Geneva) –Iranian authorities are escalating their repression of Baha’is, with a recent series of harsh prison sentences and asset confiscations, the Bahá'í International Community (BIC) and Human Rights Watch said today. Iran’s judiciary has been leading the persecution of Baha’is, amid increasing public incitement to discrimination by state officials, hate propaganda, and disinformation targeting the religious minority community.“Iranian authorities are relentlessly persecuting Baha’is, depriving them of the most basic human rights in what amounts to ongoing crimes against humanity –…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
