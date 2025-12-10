Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia Hollows Out Right to Peaceful Assembly

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters gather daily in Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi, after the authorities announced they were halting negotiations on joining the European Union. Demonstrators are demanding the release of political prisoners and snap elections, Tbilisi, Georgia, June 22, 2025. © 2025 Sebastien Canaud/NurPhoto via AP Photo Georgia’s ruling party has introduced new legislation that would dramatically weaken protections for peaceful assembly, further shrinking democratic space and flouting basic human rights standards guaranteed by the country's constitution and international…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
