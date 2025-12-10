Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Armenia and Azerbaijan: dialogue or performance?

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Armenia and Azerbaijan, after the second Karabakh war, appear increasingly close to normalizing relations, but analysts and activists are not entirely convinced that the process will be transparent and inclusive.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
