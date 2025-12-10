Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cowbois reimagines Hollywood’s Wild West – with a wonderful queer twist

By Karen Cummings, Lecturer in Singing, University of Sydney
Music and theatre can bring into the world places and stories that exist only in the imagination. Can music and theatre also change hearts and minds?

This question is at the heart of Cowbois, a new music theatre piece written by Charlie Josephine and directed by Kate Gaul.

Cowbois reimagines a Hollywood-esque Wild West where rugged individuality and hyper masculinity are challenged and eventually replaced by joy, freedom and resistance. It dreams forward towards a utopian vision, where hope and desire can be forces for change.

Challenging community


Cowbois…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
