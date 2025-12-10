Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Why is Trump so obsessed with Venezuela? His new security strategy provides some clues

By Juan Zahir Naranjo Cáceres, PhD Candidate, Political Science, International Relations and Constitutional Law, University of the Sunshine Coast
Shannon Brincat, Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, University of the Sunshine Coast
The Trump administration is reviving the Monroe Doctrine for Latin America. The aim: keeping China out and securing oil and resources for itself.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
