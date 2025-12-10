Why is Trump so obsessed with Venezuela? His new security strategy provides some clues
By Juan Zahir Naranjo Cáceres, PhD Candidate, Political Science, International Relations and Constitutional Law, University of the Sunshine Coast
Shannon Brincat, Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, University of the Sunshine Coast
The Trump administration is reviving the Monroe Doctrine for Latin America. The aim: keeping China out and securing oil and resources for itself.
- Tuesday, December 9, 2025