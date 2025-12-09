Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Parents find Health Star Ratings confusing and unhelpful. We need a better food labelling system

By Juliet Bennett, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Alex Broom, Professor of Sociology & Director, Sydney Centre for Healthy Societies, University of Sydney
David Raubenheimer, Leonard P. Ullman Chair in Nutritional Ecology, Nutrition Theme Leader Charles Perkins Centre, Chair Sydney Food and Nutrition Network, University of Sydney
Food labels are intended to support healthy choices. But not all labelling schemes are equal.

Australia currently uses a voluntary Health Star Rating system. Food manufacturers can choose to add a star label to their packaging to indicate how it compares to other similar products. Or they can choose not to show a star rating on a product at all.

The Australian government is now considering making it mandatory.

But


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We watched these coral colonies succumb to black band disease. 6 months later, 75% were dead
~ ‘A resounding chorus’: an anthology of Autistic writers celebrates difference
~ Australia’s social media ban won’t stop cyberbullying
~ Artist Olafur Eliasson brings the outside world thrillingly to life inside the art gallery
~ The 5th National Indigenous Art Triennial is a collage of an exhibition, and a work of wonder
~ As the population ages, the RBA’s interest rate policy is no longer fit for purpose
~ How boys get sucked into the manosphere
~ Through the mill: Tokoroa’s tough year was about much more than job losses
~ Gaza’s babies ‘scarred by war before first breath’ by malnutrition
~ Hong Kong: UN rights chief voices concern over ‘draconian’ laws, in wake of deadly apartment fire
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter