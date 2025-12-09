Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s social media ban won’t stop cyberbullying

By Tama Leaver, Professor of Internet Studies, Curtin University
The Australian Federal government’s Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Act, commonly referred to as the “social media ban”, is now in effect.

In the months leading up to the ban, there have been a lot of stories about what will actually happen once the legislation is active, and many people believe the ban will prevent cyberbullying. It won’t – because bullying is a social problem, which can’t be solved with a quick technical fix.
The Conversation


© The Conversation -
