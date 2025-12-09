Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Artist Olafur Eliasson brings the outside world thrillingly to life inside the art gallery

By Chari Larsson, Senior Lecturer of Art History, Griffith University
An enormous sun looms overhead in the gallery space. Somehow, it throbs and pulses with lights that render its surface active and alive. An austere rocky landscape inside another gallery reveals a riverbed and a narrow stream runs down the gentle slope towards the viewer.

Visitors explore, clamouring across the rocks and dipping their toes into the water to test the temperature. Outside, on a long table, visitors are invited to engage with hundreds of kilos of white Lego and build an imaginary cityscape.

Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
