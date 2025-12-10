Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Damisoa: we left our drought-stricken land and found new struggles

By Amnesty International
I should not have left my ancestral land, in southern Madagascar, but we were forced to leave. Famine had attacked our land. I didn’t have much to sell to afford the journey: no goat or zebu (cattle), so we sold the cooking pots and the furniture from our home. That made us enough money for […] The post Damisoa: we left our drought-stricken land and found new struggles appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
